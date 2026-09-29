Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
Sep 29

If ALL real Canadians got on board with the boycott, there'd be ALOT more of them closing down..but there's still those who still show up there daily..while our youth still can't find work..(and don't gimmie that "Canada's youth think they're above that menial labour".)..that was the "political reasoning" behind the surge in the 2000s to bring in cheap/ subsidized labour that wud put up with the escalating jobsite abuse that WE refused to accept, and let the management know it very clearly. Those foreign owners are full of more shit than their coffee...

Reply
Share
2 replies
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Sep 30

Timmy's has gone on record not that long ago as stating this was not the case but were quickly outed by Rebel News as lying.

In case you didn't know Timmy's is and has been an American controlled company for quite some time now.

But in Canada lying has become the Canadian way when it comes to Corporate profits and when it comes to profits nobody knows how to lie and get richer then Canada's own current PM.

It's sadly become the Canadian way in many areas and it clearly has become the Lieberal model so why not allow some bad Corporate types to wallow up to the trough as well.

Enjoy your double, double Canada.

Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture