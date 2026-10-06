EXCLUSIVE: CBC replaces Hockey Night in Canada with cricket
For the first time in 74 years, CBC did not broadcast NHL hockey on Saturday night, instead filling its traditional Hockey Night in Canada window with cricket.
The change follows the end of CBC’s agreement with Sportsnet, with the two sides unable to reach a new deal after Rogers secured a new 12-year, $11-billion NHL rights agreement. CBC says it will continue broadcasting hockey, including women’s PWHL games, but the end of Saturday-night NHL coverage marks a major break from one of the broadcaster’s most iconic traditions. Keep reading.
Feds left municipalities in the dark on immigration: Big City Mayors
Newly disclosed chat logs from Ontario’s Big City Mayors reveal growing frustration among municipal leaders over the federal government’s immigration and refugee policies.
Mayors discussed overwhelmed shelters, rising homelessness and social-service pressures, with some accusing Ottawa of increasing immigration without adequately consulting municipalities or providing enough funding to handle the influx. Keep reading.
Eby’s ‘millionaire tax’ hikes taxes on incomes starting at $190K
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby is campaigning on a new “millionaire tax,” but the proposed increases would begin with taxable incomes above $190,405, not $1 million. The plan would raise rates across the province’s top income brackets and introduce a new 24.5 per cent provincial rate on incomes above $1 million, with the NDP projecting about $1 billion in additional annual revenue.
Critics warn the tax hikes could make B.C. less competitive and make it harder to attract doctors, specialists, entrepreneurs and other high-income professionals. Keep reading.
B.C. NDP don’t have enough candidates for first time in party history
For the first time in B.C. NDP history, the provincial NDP has failed to field a candidate in every riding, with only 92 candidates registered for 93 seats.
The failure comes amid reports of recruitment problems, with four cabinet ministers and six NDP incumbents declining to seek re-election. Keep reading.
Absolutely RIDICULOUS, as ridculous as Mark J Carneys polling numbers!
Milford, now 54, was one of 42 contract workers for Syncrude on a bus headed to Edmonton from Fort McMurray when a semi truck slammed into the driver’s side, killing six and injuring 30 in May 2005 on Highway 28. Three died on scene, while three died later in hospital. The suits blame truck driver Inderjit Singh Virk, from Brampton, Ont., and allege his company and the Ontario company that owned the truck failed to maintain its brakes. …....On April 6, 2018, 15 people were killed and 13 were injured when a northbound coach bus struck a westbound semi-trailer truck that blew through a stop sign near Armley, Saskatchewan, Canada. The driver of the truck had failed to yield at a flashing stop sign at the intersection of Saskatchewan Highways 35 and 335 while driving at a speed of approximately 100 km/h (62 mph). Most of the deceased and injured were players from the Humboldt Broncos, a junior ice hockey team from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, which plays in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned. The Immigration and Refugee Board issued a deportation order in May for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu and his permanent resident status was revoked….. ........A Punjabi asylum seeker who killed a 23-year-old woman in a fatal truck accident was handed a mere 55-day jail sentence and a light fine by a Caledon court, sparking outrage from the victim’s loved ones and advocates. Rajwinder Singh, 43, pleaded guilty on October 15, 2025, to killing Adrianna Milena McCauley in a fatal four-vehicle collision in Bolton, Ontario, on September 10, 2024. Singh drove into an intersection approximately 10 seconds after the traffic light had turned red.
..This BULLSHIT has been happening for DECADES..and STILL happening. It ain't TRUMP we gotta worry about invading...These BASTARD already have..You can thank Carney's Dirty Dozen..along with Trudeau and Jagmeet..