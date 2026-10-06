Juno News

Juno News

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Kimmer's avatar
Kimmer
Oct 6

Absolutely RIDICULOUS, as ridculous as Mark J Carneys polling numbers!

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Don
Oct 6

Milford, now 54, was one of 42 contract workers for Syncrude on a bus headed to Edmonton from Fort McMurray when a semi truck slammed into the driver’s side, killing six and injuring 30 in May 2005 on Highway 28. Three died on scene, while three died later in hospital. The suits blame truck driver Inderjit Singh Virk, from Brampton, Ont., and allege his company and the Ontario company that owned the truck failed to maintain its brakes. …....On April 6, 2018, 15 people were killed and 13 were injured when a northbound coach bus struck a westbound semi-trailer truck that blew through a stop sign near Armley, Saskatchewan, Canada. The driver of the truck had failed to yield at a flashing stop sign at the intersection of Saskatchewan Highways 35 and 335 while driving at a speed of approximately 100 km/h (62 mph). Most of the deceased and injured were players from the Humboldt Broncos, a junior ice hockey team from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, which plays in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned. The Immigration and Refugee Board issued a deportation order in May for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu and his permanent resident status was revoked….. ........A Punjabi asylum seeker who killed a 23-year-old woman in a fatal truck accident was handed a mere 55-day jail sentence and a light fine by a Caledon court, sparking outrage from the victim’s loved ones and advocates. Rajwinder Singh, 43, pleaded guilty on October 15, 2025, to killing Adrianna Milena McCauley in a fatal four-vehicle collision in Bolton, Ontario, on September 10, 2024. Singh drove into an intersection approximately 10 seconds after the traffic light had turned red.

..This BULLSHIT has been happening for DECADES..and STILL happening. It ain't TRUMP we gotta worry about invading...These BASTARD already have..You can thank Carney's Dirty Dozen..along with Trudeau and Jagmeet..

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