Tuesday, October 6, 2026

For the first time in 74 years, CBC did not broadcast NHL hockey on Saturday night, instead filling its traditional Hockey Night in Canada window with cricket.

The change follows the end of CBC’s agreement with Sportsnet, with the two sides unable to reach a new deal after Rogers secured a new 12-year, $11-billion NHL rights agreement. CBC says it will continue broadcasting hockey, including women’s PWHL games, but the end of Saturday-night NHL coverage marks a major break from one of the broadcaster’s most iconic traditions. Keep reading.

Newly disclosed chat logs from Ontario’s Big City Mayors reveal growing frustration among municipal leaders over the federal government’s immigration and refugee policies.

Mayors discussed overwhelmed shelters, rising homelessness and social-service pressures, with some accusing Ottawa of increasing immigration without adequately consulting municipalities or providing enough funding to handle the influx. Keep reading.

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby is campaigning on a new “millionaire tax,” but the proposed increases would begin with taxable incomes above $190,405, not $1 million. The plan would raise rates across the province’s top income brackets and introduce a new 24.5 per cent provincial rate on incomes above $1 million, with the NDP projecting about $1 billion in additional annual revenue.

Critics warn the tax hikes could make B.C. less competitive and make it harder to attract doctors, specialists, entrepreneurs and other high-income professionals. Keep reading.

For the first time in B.C. NDP history, the provincial NDP has failed to field a candidate in every riding, with only 92 candidates registered for 93 seats.

The failure comes amid reports of recruitment problems, with four cabinet ministers and six NDP incumbents declining to seek re-election. Keep reading.

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