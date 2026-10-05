Juno News

Juno News

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Lou Jacobelli's avatar
Lou Jacobelli
Oct 6

When you get 1.5 billion dollars from Canadian tax payers, the CBC doesn’t need to worry about the number of viewers and content. It’s just needs to keep cheerleading for the Liberal Party of Canada. We stopped watching the CBC propaganda long ago. It’s should be defunded, and the rest of the MSM not given a penny from the government in power. Did the MSM cover the Allison Inquiry? That tells you everything. Only in Canada, eh!

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Daryl Wall's avatar
Daryl Wall
Oct 5

1. HNIC began a slow but inexorable death when they fired Don Cherry for ginned up reasons.

2. Given the (relatively) sudden and explosive growth of Indians in Canada (the Asian kind, not the Big Chief Woo Woo kind) Cricket might actually find a major audience in Canada. It's well known that, despite their attempt to force it on the public, the Punjabi broadcasts of HNIC were a major failure.

3. It's nice to see that CBC has turned over a new leaf philosophically and now it doesn't want to waste taxpayer dollars. I look forward to a plethora of new programs that people actually want to watch.

4. Heaven forbid that CBC would actually air anything that any advertiser (other than the Liberal party and, by extension, Canada) would want to spend money on.

5. Another the death of a thousand cuts the Laurentian Elite are inflicting on Canadian culture.

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