Juno News

Juno News

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Sarah
Oct 10

why dont they funnel some of this through Napoleon products HVAC division in Barrie, ON which is a wholly made Canadian company? Instead of his Brookfield US based holdings? 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️

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peter
Oct 10Edited

Isn’t breaking the law a criminal offence punishable by jail

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