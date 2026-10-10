Saturday, October 10, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing conflict-of-interest allegations over his $2-billion heat pump rebate program, following revelations about past investments in manufacturers that could benefit from the subsidies.

Conservative MPs have questioned whether his former ties to Brookfield and related businesses create a conflict, much like other government initiatives launched since Carney took office. The available disclosures on the matter do not technically establish that Carney designed the program to benefit those companies, but the connection seems obvious to critics. Keep reading.

Canada lost 68,000 jobs in September, bringing employment losses over August and September to 110,000 as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.5 per cent.

Young Canadians were hit particularly hard, accounting for 67,000 job losses over the two months, while public sector employment fell for a fourth consecutive month. Keep reading.

Quebec’s incoming premier wants significantly greater control over immigration, arguing that the province must be able to determine how many immigrants it can accommodate and how well they can integrate into Quebec society.

The position reflects ongoing debate over immigration levels, French-language requirements and the pressure newcomers place on housing and public services, as well as provincial self-determinism. Keep reading.

Canadian universities are facing scrutiny over job postings that restrict eligibility based on race, including a University of Lethbridge research chair position open only to applicants who identify as racialized (i.e., not White).

The university cited the underrepresentation of racialized scholars in defending the restriction, renewing debate over equity-based hiring and whether such policies unfairly exclude other qualified candidates. Keep reading.

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