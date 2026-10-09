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Caitlin's avatar
Caitlin
Oct 9

Oh, little crooked Mark opining with such wisdom: 'When we master our energy, we master our destiny." As I've said before, the garbage that comes out of this man's mouth is truly an effective alternative to Ozempic, if you're looking for ways to destroy your appetite and give you nausea. Too bad he's destroying this country alongside my breakfast.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10Edited

Conman Carney...

Never left Brookfield.

Brookfield is Carney.

Carney is Brookfield.

To the benefit of both.

Canada and Canadians are but a distant thought if a thought at all.

For The Conman it's all about joining the billionaires club on taxpayer money mostly via Brookfield.

That is just before he decides to "retire" and visit his ill gotten gains and complete the destruction of Canada from afar if he has not done so before "retiring" from politics.

Sadly though it looks like since absolute power and greed corrupts absolutely and The Conman is the poster child for that one in Canada he is likely to be a curse upon the landscape for quite some time to come depending on what his WEF, UN, Globalist and Environmentalist masters have to say on the subject.

OH ... And in case you have not figured it out yet about this rotting fish head HE HAS NO ETHICS,

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