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Marilyn Tanguay's avatar
Marilyn Tanguay
Oct 9

Maybe that lad should cross the floor to conservatives to show he means it. So does Beeker (Eby) make $190,404 so he doesn't qualify for the increase. This loooser has got to go. The line is getting longer

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 9

Eby is a complete idiot, fool and moron... He has provided evidence of that in spades.

What kind of jerk calls a snap election and then announces tax hikes.

And then states that the tax will "tax millionaires" when in reality he raised all of the tax rates in the province.

As bugs would say...

WHAT A MOROOON!!!!!

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