The B.C. Conservatives have alerted Elections BC over NDP campaign mailouts that allegedly resemble official voting notices, with envelopes marked “Election 2026 — You Decide” and “Time Sensitive — Open Immediately.”

The mailers include a letter urging voters to re-elect David Eby’s NDP and warning of alleged Conservative healthcare cuts; Elections BC is reviewing the complaint, and no wrongdoing has been established. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative candidate Margareta Dovgal says the province needs a change in government after nearly a decade of NDP rule, pointing to street disorder, healthcare wait times and affordability.

Speaking with Juno News, she outlined her party’s plans to improve public safety, restore economic opportunity and reduce delays for medical care. Keep reading.

Based on Polymarket data, B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is a clear favourite to win the race at 88 to 89 per cent at the time of writing, with David Eby trailing significantly behind at 11 to 12 per cent.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

Carleton University’s Ahlul-Bayt Students’ Association has launched a book club with The Greatest Jihad, a collection of lectures by Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic.

The group advertised its first meeting for October 20, with discussions planned every other Tuesday around the book’s themes of spiritual purification, moral discipline and resistance. Keep reading.

A leaked draft of a proposed Canada-EU partnership calls for closer alignment on energy, finance and technology rules, raising concerns about Canadian sovereignty and business costs.

Energy analyst Tammy Nemeth warned that adopting European climate and financial standards could undermine Canada’s competitiveness as Ottawa pursues deeper ties with Brussels. Keep reading.

CBC/Radio-Canada has introduced a five-year environmental strategy pledging to incorporate climate change considerations into its programming, production and operations, but it has not disclosed an implementation budget or projected costs.

The publicly funded broadcaster received approximately $1.4 billion in federal parliamentary appropriations in 2024–25, while critics question whether climate sustainability falls within its formal mandate. Keep reading.

Share