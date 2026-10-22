Juno News

Juno News

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Lawrence's avatar
Lawrence
5d

The lefty way; cheat to win

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len O's avatar
len O
5d

I'd like to know how the NDP got my name and address. I thought that such information held by the government was confidential or stored only for government purposes, not for the benefit of a provincial political party.

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