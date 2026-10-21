Source: CPAC

The B.C. Conservatives have alerted Elections BC that Premier David Eby’s NDP sent misleading mailouts resembling official voting notices and warning of alleged Conservative healthcare cuts.

The envelopes reportedly read “Election 2026 — You Decide” and “Time Sensitive — Open Immediately,” with references to voting information but no prominent NDP branding.

Inside is a letter from North Shore physician Dr. Habib Ur-Rehman, who moved from England in early 2025, urging voters to re-elect the NDP, according to published reporting.

Elections BC will review the complaint, according to Postmedia. No wrongdoing has been established.

As it stands, David Eby is currently trailing far behind his competitor, Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson, at least based on Polymarket data, with Eby only garnering 12 per cent confidence in his remaining Premier.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.