Source: X (Lorne Doerkson)

BC’s incoming Conservative government will skip the legislature’s fall sitting, despite Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson’s initial promise to attend from the start.

The decision will delay debate on major campaign promises, including proposed tax cuts that could save BC residents up to $1,000 annually, until spring, with the hope that extra preparation time will make their agenda easier to implement in the long run.

A Conservative spokesperson confirmed Monday that the legislature will not be recalled this year.

“Our government has an ambitious agenda, and we want to ensure legislation is properly prepared and receives the debate and consideration it deserves,” Doerkson said in a statement.

“Ministers will get to work from day one, advancing our priorities and preparing a substantive legislative agenda for the spring.”