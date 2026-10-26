Source: Juno News

After the BC Conservatives’ historic win, with more than twice the seats won as the departing NDP in the provincial election, party president Mauro Francis addressed concerns that British Columbia’s Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson may not be able to stay on as party leader after the election.

Francis told Juno News that the party would face no opposition from caucus to amend the BC Conservative Party’s constitution and keep Doerkson on as Premier.

Concerns about whether Doerkson could stay on after winning the election arose because Doerkson was only the interim leader of the party before former Premier David Eby called the snap election.