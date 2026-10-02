Friday, October 2, 2026

Ontario public libraries were advised to prepare for “challenges to intellectual freedom” from parent and advocacy groups concerned about age-inappropriate material.

A presentation to the Ontario Federation of Public Libraries specifically named several concerned parent groups, but Juno News found that many of those organizations and parents say they had never been contacted about their positions and rejected suggestions that they were campaigning to censor public libraries. The presentation recommended that libraries review their policies, train staff and engage politicians over what it characterized as growing “political and culture war” pressures. Keep reading.

On Carney’s push for Canadian EU membership, JCCF president John Carpay argues that Canadian sovereignty should apply consistently whether foreign influence comes from Washington, Brussels or Geneva.

Carpay says Canadian laws and policies should ultimately be accountable to Canadian voters rather than foreign governments or international organizations. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the residential school system and called on Canadians to confront “all the truth” in his National Day for Truth and Reconciliation remarks.

However, he did not use the term “genocide” or discuss suspected unmarked burial sites. The speech comes as NDP MP Leah Gazan continues pushing legislation to criminalize residential school “denialism”. Keep reading.

The Liberal government says it will not attempt to recover at least $34 million awarded to five projects later found to have been ineligible for funding through the former Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

The decision comes after a 2024 Auditor General investigation found widespread problems at the agency, including $59 million awarded to 10 ineligible projects and dozens of cases involving apparent conflicts of interest. Keep reading.

Following significant negotiations with the Alberta government, PM Mark Carney has designated the proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline as being in Canada’s national interest, triggering an accelerated federal review for the massive West Coast project.

The pipeline would carry more than one million barrels of Alberta oil per day to B.C.’s south coast, with Ottawa estimating construction costs of up to $43.7 billion and potential economic benefits of more than $20 billion annually. Keep reading.

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