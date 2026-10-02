Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TLF's avatar
TLF
Oct 2

I sincerely hope I wake up soon this nightmare they call Canada has gone on way too long. Eleven years too long.

Reply
Share
Monica's avatar
Monica
Oct 2

The libraries dont raise the k8ds...parents do. Respect that or resign

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture