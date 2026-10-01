Juno News

Juno News

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Sharon Maclise's avatar
Sharon Maclise
Oct 2

"But they did not respond." Of course they wouldn't. They're "hit and run" accusers. Engaging in honest, open intellectual debate and disagreement is not what they do. They attack, disparage, call names like school yard bullies and then hide behind the distorted reporting of taxpayer-funded progressive propagandists, like the Toronto Star and the rest of the Legacy Media.

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Paul T.'s avatar
Paul T.
Oct 2

The left gets more sick by the day...

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