Juno News

Juno News

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
Oct 16

He is one of the biggest reasons Alberta should vote to separate! He lies, abuses taxpayers money, lies, cheats to get majority, lies...!

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
Oct 16

Great rule of thumb on the truth is to believe and do the opposite of people such as Carney who lie for a living. Same goes for the main stream media.

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