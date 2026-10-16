PM Carney was spotted alongside his Ottawa entourage in the Cinnamon Indian Cuisine & Bar in northeast Calgary to plead the case for not just remaining in Canada, but also to reject every proposal that would wrest control away from the federal government.

Carney also took the opportunity to formally endorse the “No to the Nine” campaign and warned the referendum comes at a dangerous time for Canada. Keep reading.

More than a quarter of eligible Alberta voters had reportedly cast ballots during the first two days of advance voting in the province’s referendum, according to Elections Alberta.

Advance polls run through October 17, ahead of the official voting day on October 19. Keep reading.

B.C. Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson confronted NDP Leader David Eby over the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), arguing it has created legal uncertainty and threatens private property rights across the province.

Doerkson further vowed to repeal the legislation, citing concerns over land claims and disputes involving property owners, while Eby failed to muster a convincing response, resorting to accusations and slander. Keep reading.

Helen Ward, president of the Kids First Parent Association of Canada, is criticizing federal and B.C. NDP childcare policies, arguing public funding should better support parents who choose to care for their own children.

Her comments come as B.C.’s $10-a-day daycare program — and Eby’s use of it despite his six-figure salary — becomes a point of debate during the provincial election campaign. Keep reading.

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