Albertans have voted against beginning the process toward independence, with the unofficial results showing 76 per cent supporting remaining in Canada and 24 per cent backing separation.

Premier Danielle Smith thanked voters for supporting Confederation following the vote, with official results expected October 29. Keep reading.

Albertans backed all five immigration proposals in the referendum, signalling strong support for greater provincial control over immigration policy.

Constitutional reforms proved more divisive, though eight of the nine proposals were leading in preliminary results. Keep reading.

As part of Juno News’ BC election coverage, reporter Clayton DeMaine spoke with Conservative MP Aaron Gunn, who says British Columbians cannot afford another four years under NDP leader David Eby. Gunn pointed to a whole host of issues, including deficits, affordability pressures, healthcare and drug policy.

Gunn also warned that smaller parties could split the conservative vote and help the NDP win another term and that, ultimately, this is a race between the two leading parties. Watch the full interview here.

As it stands, Polymarket currently puts Lorne Doerkson as a clear favourite, with those speculating giving him a 77 per cent likelihood of winning compared with David Eby at just 22 per cent.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

The Property Rights Defence Fund is asking candidates in B.C.’s election to put their positions on private property rights and land governance down in writing. The group plans to grade candidates’ responses and publish the results, aiming to help voters understand where parties stand amid concerns over Indigenous land claims and property ownership. Keep reading.

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