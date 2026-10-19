Source: X (Lorne Doerkson/David Eby)

B.C. Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson is blasting David Eby for allegedly using the deaths of four Canadian soldiers as political ammunition in his attacks on the Conservatives over Alberta separatism.

In a video posted to X on Monday, Doerkson condemned Eby’s remarks, which came just five days before B.C.’s provincial election.

“First, let me say, before we start, that Mr. Eby’s attempts to impugn my patriotism and love of this country are absolutely disgusting,” Doerkson said.

“The BC Conservative Party is unequivocally for a strong and united Canada. We always will be.”

The remarks came in response to Eby’s comments following Saturday’s deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, which killed four soldiers and injured 39 others.

Eby invoked the tragedy while accusing the Conservatives of failing to unequivocally reject separatism.

“Today, as Canadians, as we all are in mourning about the loss of lives of our true heroes,” Eby said.

“What we can do for them is to stand up for a united Canada, stand up for our country.”

It isn’t overly surprising that Eby is resorting to desperate measures either. At the time of writing, Polymarket puts the chances of Lorne Doerkson becoming the next Premier at 78 per cent.

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