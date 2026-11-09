Source: Wikimedia Commons

York University has confirmed that an “unauthorized actor” stole personal information submitted through online forms across 14 university websites. Some of the affected records date back to 2007.

The university discovered the breach on October 25 and called in outside experts. The university says it contained the incident and found no evidence that the attacker reached other parts of its computer network.

Its main application system was not affected. York says its human resources and student systems were also untouched.

However, the university has still not revealed how many people were affected. It has also not said when the intrusion began or how long it went undetected.