Juno News

Juno News

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Bamboo's avatar
Bamboo
Oct 8Edited

The RCMP are so corrupt, woke and politically controlled by the Liberals that if it was not for the FBI involvment to additionally investigate this shooting, this information and likely the level of RCMP investigation of this case would never have happened....The RCMP likely would never have investigated or released all of this information to the Canadian public without the FBIs involvement in the case....The RCMP are a massively politically controlled and corrupt police force......

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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 7

So, we can expect that the anti-gun lobby is going to run with these photos and push to ban the two separate weapons depicted, right? Also, notice how this monster even acknowledges that someone else with a gun could stop him. Maybe we ought to consider that when the government constantly says "self-defence isn't a reason to own a firearm".

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