Juno News

Juno News

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Tara's avatar
Tara
Oct 7

God bless him.

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Lou Jacobelli's avatar
Lou Jacobelli
Oct 8

The “us” was once in Canada being united as a country under God and sharing Christian principles. Now Canadians are forced to believe in the secular trinity of sex, self and state. It’s no longer “us” but fake and legislated diversity, inclusion and equity that trump all else. Even truth and reconciliation are legislated. Good citizens need much more than just a working economy. Can we see also those living in Gaza as us? May Ofek’s soul rest in peace.

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