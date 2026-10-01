Juno News

Juno News

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
Oct 1

What are the chances of this project even getting into the mind of Carney without the Alberta Vote to Vote on Oct 19? I would say zero.

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Monroe Hunsicker Sr.'s avatar
Monroe Hunsicker Sr.
Oct 1

I will believe it when I see it.

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