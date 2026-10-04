Source: Unsplash (edited with AI)

At the core of Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett’s message is a concern over religious, and especially Christian, freedoms in Canada, which he notes is cited in the opening line of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, i.e., “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law…”

For Jett, Canadian policymakers losing this fundamental connection to their government’s founding principles is paving the way for the loss of all freedoms that derive their justification from this foundation, encapsulated in Bill C-9’s even being considered and subsequently passing.

“The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms opens by recognizing that Canada is founded upon principles that acknowledge the supremacy of God and the rule of law. That preamble is not ornamental,” Jett begins. “It reflects a public order in which faith was not treated as a private eccentricity, but as part of the nation’s moral and legal inheritance.

“Recent developments sit in growing tension with that inheritance.”

According to Jett, Bill C-9 removes “long-standing defense for good-faith expression of opinion based on a religious text” and denies believers and clergy the right to espouse the most basic of Christian beliefs on the most basic of topics, these being marriage, sexuality, and the “created order”.

He says this will ultimately lead to the Bible itself “being placed under suspicion”, which Catholic bishops across Canada have also stated.

“A free country does not require its pastors to edit the Gospel to satisfy the state,” Jett argues.

Bill C-9, formally known as the “Combatting Hate Act”, is also known by another name, the “Censorship Bill”, for the wide swath of basic beliefs it makes illegal to utter both in person and online (including and especially on social media).

Under the bill, so much as critiquing SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) curriculum in British Columbia — which has been widely debated and protested by concerned parents and trustees — can be seen as hateful and worthy of criminal charges.

Jett points to the infamous case of Barry Neufeld, who was fined $750,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal in 2025, nearly a decade after making comments about the SOGI curriculum in 2017.

“The experience of former British Columbia trustee Barry Neufeld, pursued through human rights process for opposing that curriculum, is widely read as a warning: disagreement is not merely debated; it is sanctioned,” Jett says.

“That is not open dialogue. It is pressure toward conformity.”

Jett’s letter ends with a plea to Canadian lawmakers to reverse course and restore the religious freedoms taken away by Bill C-9, with the hopes that freedom of speech can continue within Canada and abroad.

“A nation confident in its liberties does not fear the Scriptures that helped form it,” Jett’s message concludes.

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