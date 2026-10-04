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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 5

The US senator is completely correct but then again the farce that is now Lieberal Governance is, in itself, the single biggest threat to Canada and Canadian perhaps (besides a World War) ever.

France, by its own hand is about to fall.

The UK, by its own hand is about to fall.

The EU in general courtesy of the bureau-rats who infest Brussels is likely to fall soon.

And now Canada lead by a liar, fake and UK, EU loving, WEF, Globalist and UN faithful failed banker is being taken down the same road to destruction as the aforementioned.

Canadians better wake up soon if it's not too late already and judging but a lot of signs all over the country it may indeed already be too late.

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Pierre Meilleur's avatar
Pierre Meilleur
Oct 5

Provincial Human Rights Tribunals are woke kangaroo courts. Lefties love to rail against systemic injustice, but they have no problem with it if it's on their side. Most lib-tards are naively ignorant. The others are total hypocrites.

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