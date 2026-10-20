Source: X (Donald Trump / Mark Carney)

U.S. immigrant visas issued to Canadians have reportedly surged 142 per cent compared with 2023–2024 monthly averages, even as worldwide issuances have fallen by nearly half under President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions.

According to U.S. State Department figures analyzed by the New York Times, 26,483 immigrant visas were issued worldwide in February 2026, down from 51,058 in February 2025 — a decline of 48 per cent.

Canada emerged as a striking exception, recording a reported 142 per cent increase compared with the 2023–2024 monthly average, while Mexico saw a 17 per cent increase.