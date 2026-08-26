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The United States has sanctioned Palestine Action under its counterterrorism authorities, following months of activity by the group’s Canadian counterpart targeting businesses across Canada.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that Palestine Action had been designated an executive order that targets terrorists and those providing support for terrorism.

Treasury said the UK-based organization has supported “numerous acts of terrorism since July 2020,” including incidents that injured British law enforcement personnel and caused millions of dollars in damage to military equipment.

“Palestine Action has promoted its violent, criminal, and terrorist acts on social media, encouraging the use of similar tactics internationally, including within the United States and along the U.S.-Mexican border,” Treasury said.

The designation blocks property and interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction and generally prohibits Americans from conducting transactions involving the sanctioned organization.