Source: Pexels (UMA Media)

The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is pushing for Canada to adopt a free-trade stance with the U.S. after Democrats swept the American midterm elections, reclaiming both the House and the Senate from Republicans.

They are calling for tariff certainty, targeted relief for heavy equipment and a return to the negotiating table as the trade talks advance and the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) remains under review.