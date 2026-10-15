Source: X (YEGWAVE)

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra is warning Canadian politicians to keep their “nose out” of America’s upcoming midterm elections, as Trump administration officials question Ottawa’s political motives amid the ongoing trade dispute.

Speaking on The Really Big Show podcast, Hoekstra said American officials were “closely watching” Canadian politicians for signs of election interference ahead of the November 3 vote, when Republicans will defend their congressional majorities.

He warned Canada could face consequences for meddling in the U.S. midterms, singling out Doug Ford’s $75-million anti-tariff ad blitz and remarks by Justin Trudeau and Mélanie Joly.