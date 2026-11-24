Canadian hospitals have written off more than half a billion dollars in unpaid medical bills from non-residents since 2020-21, as Canadians continue to face long waits for medical treatment, a new report found.

A November 18 policy brief from Canadian think tank SecondStreet.org found that health authorities have recorded at least $542 million in losses, with annual write-offs doubling between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Another $274 million in outstanding bills from 13 health bodies brings the total of write-offs and outstanding balances to at least $816 million. Some of that debt will, of course, still be recoverable.