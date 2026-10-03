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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 4

This so-called Chamber of Sober Second Thought has morphed into nothing more than another Liberal rubber stamp. It no longer serves any purpose - if it ever did. It should be eliminated.

Just another place at the trough for Liberal insiders to spend their old age living the good life at our expense. Same as they did before their appointments. Zero respect.

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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 3

Unpopular opinion: the senate is a really useful body in our politics and actually does a lot of important investigations in committee, but since it's less entertaining than Question Period in the Commons, the media doesn't cover it. I'm not defending the obvious abuse of the public purse; however, the amending formula for things only affecting Parliament needs only be passed by Parliament. A better way to deal with this is to pass legislation that sets out a basic Code of Conduct for Senators, including spending guidelines, setting maximums for the duration of a Senate vacancy, and creating a greivance/oversight comittee to lodge complaints with that is separate from the chamber itself. Parliament could do all of that with one bill. As much as people lambast the Senate, it does serve an important role in checking the majoritarian Commons, and though it does so sparingly, it does. This is one of those institutions where you'll miss it when it's gone.

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