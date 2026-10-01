The Calgary-Buffalo UCP constituency association board voted 13-3 Monday in favour of a motion seeking a special general meeting and leadership review.
The vote makes Calgary-Buffalo the second constituency association known to back an early review after Highwood passed a similar motion earlier this month.
Under UCP bylaws, 22 of the party’s 87 constituency associations would need to pass the required motions to reach the one-quarter threshold for triggering a special general meeting.
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One source familiar with the Calgary-Buffalo meeting told the Western Standard the motion was not on the agenda beforehand and described the meeting as “heated” and “very uncomfortable.”
The source claimed four people from outside the constituency — including two Highwood board members — attended and dominated discussion with prepared arguments supporting a special general meeting.
The source described the atmosphere as having a “very, very strong separatist sentiment” and compared the effort to a coup.
Another Calgary-Buffalo board source offered a different characterization, saying members believe Smith needs a “course correction” and that the party should be directed by its grassroots membership rather than its leader.
Concerns reportedly raised at the meeting included Smith’s opposition to Alberta independence, her handling of Ottawa, the UCP’s recent Calgary-Shaw byelection loss and allegations surrounding independence activists Jeffrey Rath and Mitch Sylvestre.
Rath has spent months openly encouraging independence supporters to organize inside the UCP and take control of constituency association boards.
“The dominos are falling!” Rath wrote after the Highwood vote, urging other constituency boards to follow suit.
Rath previously called on supporters to attend constituency meetings, elect pro-independence board members and “replace every non-independence board in the province.”
Highwood MLA and Affordability and Utilities Minister RJ Sigurdson, however, rejected the push against Smith.
“Let me be clear that Premier Danielle Smith has, and will continue to have, my full support,” Sigurdson previously told Juno News.
“I firmly believe that the decision of the Highwood Constituency Association does not reflect the views of my constituents broadly.”
The internal fight comes less than two years after Smith garnered overwhelming support in her last leadership review, receiving 91.5 per cent support from UCP members in November 2024. Her next regularly scheduled review is in 2027.
The UCP pushed back against suggestions that Smith is losing control of the party.
“Premier Smith holds a 91% approval rating from our members and has consistently led public polling,” the party said.
“Under her leadership, we are shattering all-time fundraising records, consistently out fundraising the NDP, and drawing sell-out crowds at events across the province.”
The fight echoes the grassroots revolt that preceded former premier Jason Kenney’s departure.
In 2021, 22 UCP constituency associations demanded an expedited review of Kenney’s leadership. He later received 51.4 per cent support in a 2022 leadership review and announced his resignation.
It is widely expected that additional constituency associations will consider leadership review motions ahead of the UCP’s November 27-29 annual general meeting in Calgary.
For Smith’s internal opponents, the race is now on to reach 22.
Smith is still wildly popular, in spite of the separatist sabre-rattling within the tent. They have very dedicated activists pushing for it, but I do not believe a review of Smith would change anything. Even many of the separatists I've spoken to in my area are also supporters of the Premier. The whole circular firing squad routine never ends well.
Do these people not see what's been happening in BC to the conservatives? I know it's not exactly the same and I sincerely hope Eby gets slaughtered for his early election move but your actions are likely to result in handing the reins over to the NDP in Alberta. I'm guessing there's a separatist sentiment behind these moves but give your head a shake. The referendum question #10 is not going to get anywhere near the required votes to trigger the real question. And I'm voting for it! Conservative vote splitting and infighting will only drive more votes towards towards the NDP and let them come up the middle and win. Do you really want that? Danielle may not be perfect but she's the best person IMHO for the job of fighting for Alberta. Never criticize someone before walking a mile in their shoes. Most of us would wilt under the pressure she's under trying to balance the interests in this province.