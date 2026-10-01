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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 1

Smith is still wildly popular, in spite of the separatist sabre-rattling within the tent. They have very dedicated activists pushing for it, but I do not believe a review of Smith would change anything. Even many of the separatists I've spoken to in my area are also supporters of the Premier. The whole circular firing squad routine never ends well.

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Scott Bennett's avatar
Scott Bennett
Oct 1

Do these people not see what's been happening in BC to the conservatives? I know it's not exactly the same and I sincerely hope Eby gets slaughtered for his early election move but your actions are likely to result in handing the reins over to the NDP in Alberta. I'm guessing there's a separatist sentiment behind these moves but give your head a shake. The referendum question #10 is not going to get anywhere near the required votes to trigger the real question. And I'm voting for it! Conservative vote splitting and infighting will only drive more votes towards towards the NDP and let them come up the middle and win. Do you really want that? Danielle may not be perfect but she's the best person IMHO for the job of fighting for Alberta. Never criticize someone before walking a mile in their shoes. Most of us would wilt under the pressure she's under trying to balance the interests in this province.

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