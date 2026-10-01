Source: X (Stephen Taylor)

A sitting UCP MLA has voted to begin the process toward a binding referendum on Alberta independence, differing from Premier Danielle Smith’s stated choice to keep the province in Canada.

Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan confirmed he voted for Option 2 on Question 10 of Alberta’s October 19 referendum and has already mailed in his ballot.

Option 2 would direct the Alberta government to begin the legal process required to hold a future binding referendum on separation. It would not itself separate Alberta from Canada.

“My reason for preferring Option 2, which I have had that position for a long time, is I would love nothing more than for Canada to fix itself,” Stephan told CBC News. “Currently we do not see that happening.”

“I’ve always supported having a referendum on independence because I want Ottawa to be compelled to fix the things that are broken,” he added.

Stephan, first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, has publicly urged Albertans to support holding an independence referendum.

Earlier this year, while serving as Premier Danielle Smith’s parliamentary secretary for constitutional affairs, he encouraged Albertans to sign the citizen-led petition seeking a referendum.

“This referendum will hold Ottawa accountable, provide an opportunity for civil and honest discourse in the public square, and let the truth prevail,” he wrote in a Western Standard column.

Stephan has since left the constitutional affairs role but continues to argue that an independence referendum could force changes from Ottawa.

“We had a prime minister that more than doubled the national debt,” Stephan said Tuesday. “I want to see respect, discipline. I want to see a better government.”

However, Stephan stopped short of saying he would ultimately vote to leave Canada.

“I’ve never said that I want Alberta to separate,” he said. “I’ve actually always said that I’d love to see Canada fix itself.”

Stephan argues the two positions are not contradictory.

“A voter can want Alberta to remain a province of Canada AND want Alberta to hold a future referendum on independence to compel Ottawa to fix what it has broken,” he wrote in a recent constituency newsletter.

Smith, meanwhile, has said she will vote for Option 1 — Alberta should remain a province of Canada.

Asked Wednesday whether Stephan’s position suggested she was losing control of her party, Smith defended the UCP as a “big-tent party.”

“Different MLAs are able to express different views,” Smith said. “But the position of our party, our caucus and our government remains clear.”

“Albertans are going to have a chance to tell us if they differ in their views on October 19.”

About 100 people attended Stephan’s Red Deer town hall Tuesday, with attendees expressing views both for and against separation.

“If Albertans choose Option 1, I respect and honour that,” Stephan said.

But he argued the referendum has already accomplished something.

“I’m glad that we’re having this referendum because I honestly think that it’s got Ottawa’s attention.”

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