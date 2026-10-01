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Juno News

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Don Iwaschuk's avatar
Don Iwaschuk
Oct 2

If we vote to Remain a Province of Canada (which I also think is a play on wording for the question), we are telling the Government that all is fine and to carry on the business of governing as you have. This includes the overspending and driving Canada into unrecoverable debt. This tells them you approve of the scandals, the overbearing provincial control by the Federal Government, and the move to authoritarianism through socialism. It is also telling them to move ahead with the NEW WORLD ORDER and digital currency that Carney and his cronies love so much. I wish everyone would read Klaus Swab co-authored with Thierry Malleret, the WEF playbook called The Great Reset (although Covid was just a trial run), and Mark Carney's book Values, and see how they think. These books were not an easy read for me, mostly because I couldn't disagree more with this type thinking that everything should be run through government policy and yes that includes your thinking. Freedom is more important to me than that, just ask our forefathers that lived within the communist regimes in Europe and China. His Marxist tendency is so evident it is difficult to comprehend us allowing him to move Canada in that direction. I am hoping for our future generations that we don' t "F" this up.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2

YES...

Ottawa needs to be COMPELLED to fix Canada.

They are, by design and headed by their chief serpent heading Canada in the opposite direction.

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