A sitting UCP MLA has voted to begin the process toward a binding referendum on Alberta independence, differing from Premier Danielle Smith’s stated choice to keep the province in Canada.
Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan confirmed he voted for Option 2 on Question 10 of Alberta’s October 19 referendum and has already mailed in his ballot.
Option 2 would direct the Alberta government to begin the legal process required to hold a future binding referendum on separation. It would not itself separate Alberta from Canada.
“My reason for preferring Option 2, which I have had that position for a long time, is I would love nothing more than for Canada to fix itself,” Stephan told CBC News. “Currently we do not see that happening.”
“I’ve always supported having a referendum on independence because I want Ottawa to be compelled to fix the things that are broken,” he added.
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Stephan, first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, has publicly urged Albertans to support holding an independence referendum.
Earlier this year, while serving as Premier Danielle Smith’s parliamentary secretary for constitutional affairs, he encouraged Albertans to sign the citizen-led petition seeking a referendum.
“This referendum will hold Ottawa accountable, provide an opportunity for civil and honest discourse in the public square, and let the truth prevail,” he wrote in a Western Standard column.
Stephan has since left the constitutional affairs role but continues to argue that an independence referendum could force changes from Ottawa.
“We had a prime minister that more than doubled the national debt,” Stephan said Tuesday. “I want to see respect, discipline. I want to see a better government.”
However, Stephan stopped short of saying he would ultimately vote to leave Canada.
“I’ve never said that I want Alberta to separate,” he said. “I’ve actually always said that I’d love to see Canada fix itself.”
Stephan argues the two positions are not contradictory.
“A voter can want Alberta to remain a province of Canada AND want Alberta to hold a future referendum on independence to compel Ottawa to fix what it has broken,” he wrote in a recent constituency newsletter.
Smith, meanwhile, has said she will vote for Option 1 — Alberta should remain a province of Canada.
Asked Wednesday whether Stephan’s position suggested she was losing control of her party, Smith defended the UCP as a “big-tent party.”
“Different MLAs are able to express different views,” Smith said. “But the position of our party, our caucus and our government remains clear.”
“Albertans are going to have a chance to tell us if they differ in their views on October 19.”
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About 100 people attended Stephan’s Red Deer town hall Tuesday, with attendees expressing views both for and against separation.
“If Albertans choose Option 1, I respect and honour that,” Stephan said.
But he argued the referendum has already accomplished something.
“I’m glad that we’re having this referendum because I honestly think that it’s got Ottawa’s attention.”
If we vote to Remain a Province of Canada (which I also think is a play on wording for the question), we are telling the Government that all is fine and to carry on the business of governing as you have. This includes the overspending and driving Canada into unrecoverable debt. This tells them you approve of the scandals, the overbearing provincial control by the Federal Government, and the move to authoritarianism through socialism. It is also telling them to move ahead with the NEW WORLD ORDER and digital currency that Carney and his cronies love so much. I wish everyone would read Klaus Swab co-authored with Thierry Malleret, the WEF playbook called The Great Reset (although Covid was just a trial run), and Mark Carney's book Values, and see how they think. These books were not an easy read for me, mostly because I couldn't disagree more with this type thinking that everything should be run through government policy and yes that includes your thinking. Freedom is more important to me than that, just ask our forefathers that lived within the communist regimes in Europe and China. His Marxist tendency is so evident it is difficult to comprehend us allowing him to move Canada in that direction. I am hoping for our future generations that we don' t "F" this up.
YES...
Ottawa needs to be COMPELLED to fix Canada.
They are, by design and headed by their chief serpent heading Canada in the opposite direction.