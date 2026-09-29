Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
Sep 29

This is what "standing up to Trump" while you're hiding in Italy does, Mark..(you're such a hemorrhoid..💩 )

Reply
Share
5 replies
Charles White's avatar
Charles White
Sep 29

But did not the Liberal Elbowzos, Carney and Ford, and their supporters definitively state that they knew how to deal with Trump but those unsophisticated premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan were backward in their approach? So they need to explain how come the sophisticated elbowzos came out so much the worse than the unsophisticated West.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture