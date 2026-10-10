Juno News

Juno News

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Richard Robertson's avatar
Richard Robertson
Oct 11

There are two kinds of Muslims, violent ones who want to kill us and peaceful ones who want the violent ones to kill us.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 11

Bring in the wrong type of people and pay the price.

Welcome to the new Canada.

Will Toronto Trustee Candidates do the right thing.

Highly unlikely.

Anybody remember the last time any politician in Toronto did the right thing?

Didn't think so.

And YES.. I do know there are a small number who do try.

Emphasis on small number.

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