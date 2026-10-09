Juno News

Juno News

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Jehu3's avatar
Jehu3
Oct 10

Let's stop pretending that Carney and the Liberals want the best for Canadians. This article clearly shows how CCP, Pro-Islam, drug cartels (the list can go on) are here and doing whatever they want. Corruption is at all levels of government and can one really depend on the police for protection. My answer is no, just look at the corruption within that profession. Our woke/leftist are to blame. Anyone living in a major city probably has seen crime increase dramatically over the last 10 years and much can be attributed to the above groups. This nation will not recover and frankly each should focus on preparing for what is about to come.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10

Hummmmmm!!!!!!???????????

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