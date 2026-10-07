Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B. Hallett's avatar
B. Hallett
Oct 7

Hundreds of churches burnt or vandalized yet no mention of any culprits caught, let alone charged. With that record, why concern ourselves with mandatory sentencing?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Thane's avatar
Thane
Oct 7

Five year mandatory minimum sentence (at least). There is no way, the arsonists could guarantee, that someone isn't sleeping in a church being torched.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture