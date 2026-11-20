Conservative MP Kyle Seeback has accused Liberal MPs of going to the Stellantis Brampton plant with a prospective buyer well in advance of the sale being announced and is asking why the Carney government didn’t stop it.

“They were in on it!” Seeback snapped during a heated Commons exchange on Wednesday.

Seeback claimed four Liberal MPs (including the MP for Brampton Centre) visited the mothballed Ontario auto plant with prospective buyer Roshel on July 14, about two months before Stellantis publicly announced a memorandum of understanding to sell the plant.

The tour hasn’t been independently verified, but questions about Ottawa’s knowledge of the proposed sale go back months.