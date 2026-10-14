Daniel Robson, an AI profile run by God-knows-who, successfully infiltrated multiple newsrooms across Canada, including the Ottawa Citizen and Policy Options, all of whom remained completely oblivious to the “journalist’s” real identity.

It wasn’t until Türkiye Today, a Turkish news organization, was contacted by Robson, noticed he was clearly AI, and wrote an article about his being published in outlets across Canada that Canadian legacy media got the memo and started frantically deleting his articles.

Juno News was also contacted by Robson last year regarding possible writing opportunities, but unlike the “trusted” news orgs that get bailouts and government funding every year, we actually did our homework on the guy, and we didn’t let him submit a single article. Keep reading.

Gurinder Singh Bhatti, co-founder of Opulence Education Group, which owns three Academy of Learning campuses at the centre of Ontario’s OSAP scandal, received an invitation to a 2018 get-together with then-prime minister Justin Trudeau in India.

At the time, Bhatti’s study-abroad consultancy was facing criminal charges related to alleged student visa fraud; he was acquitted in 2019. Keep reading.

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney is warning that separatists could win the province’s October 19 referendum if turnout is low, despite polls showing strong support for remaining in Canada.

Kenney said separatists could prevail if turnout falls to 40 per cent or less, though the referendum question is non-binding and would not immediately trigger separation. Keep reading.

A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation found that 68 per cent of Ontarians would rather the Ford government cut spending than raise taxes to address provincial debt. Just 13 per cent favoured tax increases, according to the survey of 1,000 Ontario adults conducted October 2–4. Keep reading.

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