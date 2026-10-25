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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
1dEdited

Let's get one thing straight.

The Palestinians have clearly demonstrated they do not want equal rights and therefore should not be entitled to them.

They want to wipe Israel (and all Jews for that matter) from the Planet.

The Two-State "Solution" was BS from day one and a fantasy of Western Democracies.

The Palestinian's own constitution calls for the eradication of Israel.

Perhaps that favour should be returned to them.

The ones that Canada and the US (and other places) have foolishly let into their countries prove pretty much daily they do not belong.

Even Arab states want nothing to do with these people when it comes to letting them into their own countries.

That should say it all.

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Ruth Bard's avatar
Ruth Bard
2d

The goal of the Philistines is to wipe Israel off the map. They have zero interest in the "two-state solution;" they want it all, and they will continue to commit terrorism until they have it.

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