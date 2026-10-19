Alberta’s referendum has become not just a test of the Canadian Confederation’s stability but a measure of one province’s prolonged frustration with Ottawa and a fight over how much control Alberta should have over its own destiny.

Leave or stay, the results of the Alberta Referendum will reverberate well into the future. Everything will be decided today.

In this op-ed, Juno News co-founder Keean Bexte lays out all of the points of consideration voters should think about before heading to the ballot box, highlighting that Alberta has already gained leverage by forcing Ottawa to confront the possibility of separation.

He emphasizes that the referendum is ultimately about consent and Albertans’ right to choose their own future, whether they vote to stay in Canada or pursue independence. Keep reading.

Alberta’s referendum opened with 174,532 advance ballots cast on the first day, surpassing advance voting totals from the 2023 provincial election.

Speaking with Marc Patrone, pro-independence advocate Jeff Rath says high turnout reflects intense interest in Alberta’s future, while arguing that support for a future binding independence referendum could strengthen the province’s negotiating position with Ottawa. Hear more of their discussion.

Alberta’s separatist movement is divided over a campaign urging supporters to leave nine referendum questions blank and vote only for the proposal to begin the legal process toward a binding independence referendum.

The Alberta Prosperity Project argues that approving Premier Danielle Smith’s other proposals could allow Ottawa to claim Albertans prefer reform within Confederation over separation. Keep reading.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of ignoring the damage caused by the Trudeau government’s immigration policies, despite both leaders previously supporting population growth.

Her criticism followed Carney’s endorsement of the “No to the Nine” campaign opposing Smith’s referendum proposals, including measures aimed at giving Alberta more control over immigration. Keep reading.

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