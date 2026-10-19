Juno News

Juno News

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Lawrence's avatar
Lawrence
Oct 19

Time to vote separate!! Then negotiations!

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
Oct 19

Alberta independence from a dangerous Liberal Ottawa is essential. I suspect that if todays vote leans strongly towards the referendum, Quebec will follow suit.

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