Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10

YES...

And once again Canada.

YOU CAN THROW UP NOW.

Send it postage free to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Reply
Share
Logan's avatar
Logan
Oct 9

Justice? Everytime one of these wacko left wing Judges discrimates (this is discrimation and racist) they should be docked 50% pay..

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture