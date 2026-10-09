Canada’s Supreme Court has upheld a reduced prison sentence for an Indigenous man who brutally assaulted his girlfriend, ruling that judges must meaningfully engage with Indigenous sentencing circle recommendations when determining punishment.

In a narrow 5–4 decision Friday, the country’s highest court dismissed a Crown appeal challenging the reduced sentence of Harry Arthur Cope, a Mi’kmaq man convicted of aggravated assault against his common-law partner, who is also of the same Indigenous group.

Cope repeatedly punched his girlfriend on a Nova Scotia sidewalk in June 2021 before throwing her to the ground, leaving her with serious injuries to her face and upper body.

Originally sentenced to five years in prison, Cope had his sentence reduced to three years by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, a decision the Supreme Court upheld Friday.

An Indigenous sentencing circle had recommended no additional incarceration, instead favouring treatment and community-based rehabilitation.

Although the sentencing judge considered Cope’s Indigenous background, mental illness and addiction, the Supreme Court majority found she failed to adequately weigh his mental illness’s role in the assault.

The majority found that properly weighing Cope’s significant mental health challenges, particularly alongside the sentencing circle’s recommendations, would have resulted in a shorter prison term.

Writing for the five-member majority, Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin said judges must apply sentencing principles concerning Indigenous offenders and Indigenous victims of crime in a harmonious manner.

According to the court, Indigenous people are disproportionately incarcerated, while Indigenous women and girls experience disproportionately high levels of violence and abuse, both problems shaped by colonization.

“Proportionality requires due attention to the circumstances of the offender and of the victim in light of relevant sentencing objectives,” O’Bonsawin wrote.

“The appropriate balancing will inevitably vary depending on the specific circumstances of the offence.”

The ruling reinforces Gladue principles, established by the Supreme Court in 1999, which require judges to consider colonialism, intergenerational trauma and other systemic factors when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

A Gladue report detailed Cope’s troubled childhood, substance abuse and serious mental illness. His mental illness was also an independent sentencing consideration, meaning the reduction was not based solely on his Indigenous background.

The majority outlined a three-step framework to help judges balance Indigenous offenders’ circumstances against the vulnerability of Indigenous women and girls to violence. It emphasized that the framework is not a mathematical formula and does not automatically entitle offenders to reduced sentences.

The court also concluded that denunciation and deterrence do not necessarily require longer prison sentences, as other sanctions may sometimes achieve those objectives.

Four justices dissented. Justices Malcolm Rowe and Mahmud Jamal, joined by Chief Justice Richard Wagner and Justice Suzanne Côté, would have allowed the Crown’s appeal rather than uphold the reduced sentence.

Juno News has previously reported on several cases in which Indigenous offenders received reduced sentences or avoided prison after judges considered their backgrounds under Gladue principles.

For instance, in September, Juno reported that an Indigenous man involved in a dangerous-driving crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and severely injured her mother received house arrest instead of prison. The Crown had sought four years behind bars.

In April, it was reported that a B.C. judge considered Indigenous ancestry as a mitigating factor when sentencing a man to six months in jail for choking and kicking his girlfriend’s toddler.

The ruling in R. v. Cope, 2026 SCC 32, requires judges to weigh Gladue principles alongside Criminal Code provisions emphasizing denunciation and deterrence in cases involving Indigenous women and intimate partner violence, while meaningfully considering sentencing-circle recommendations without being bound by them.

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