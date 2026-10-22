Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the federal government’s appeal of rulings that found its use of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court granted permission to appeal on October 22. It also agreed to hear cross-appeals from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF). The announcement allows the case to proceed but does not overturn the earlier rulings.

Justin Trudeau’s government invoked the Act on February 14, 2022, following protests in downtown Ottawa and blockades at border crossings. Emergency measures restricted public assemblies and required banks to freeze the accounts of designated people.