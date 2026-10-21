Source: Wikimedia Commons

A student group at Carleton University has announced a new book club with an opening selection by the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic: The Greatest Jihad by Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Ahlul-Bayt Students’ Association advertised its first meeting on October 20 at Carleton’s Paterson Hall. An Instagram announcement said the club would meet every other Tuesday to discuss the book’s themes and ideas.

Source: Instagram @absa_carleton

A translation of the book shows it to be a collection of Khomeini’s lectures delivered in Iraq, addressing spiritual purification and moral discipline. Khomeini presents overcoming selfishness and worldly attachments as preparation for resisting the enemies of Islam, urging students to become armed soldiers for Islam.

“Dispel the love of the world from your heart. Then you will be able to engage in combat,” says Khomeini.