Source: X (Stockwell Day)

Former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day warns Canada is headed toward Spain’s migrant chaos unless Ottawa gets tougher on illegal immigration.

“This is an INVASION, not immigration,” Day declared in a video posted to X.

“What’s happening in Spain with their invasion... the same thing could happen to Canada,” he said. “People need to get a grip... Canada is not wide open.”

Day’s warning follows one of Europe’s largest recent illegal border crossings, in which an estimated 60,000 migrants entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta from Morocco over several days.

At least 57 people died, border facilities were overwhelmed, and local officials demanded a national emergency and military deployment.