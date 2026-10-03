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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 4Edited

As far as Canadians should be concerned (which sadly too many are not and have fallen for BS propaganda) the biggest single enemy to trade with the US is not the guy in the White House.

It's the liar, fake and WEF, Globalist fraud with a bad agenda for Canada, Canadians and Canadian Businesses picture top of article.

Followed by a loud mouth buffoon of a Premier in OntArWeOwe.

It was not the US that refused to negotiate in good faith.

It was not the US who without notice walked away from negotiations.

It was not the US who decided to buy steel from China instead of Stelco.

It was not the US who implemented and protected in law the abomination that was and is supply Management.

It was not the US who has a strategic partnership, including security and possibly military with the most dangerous and untrustworthy country in the word and their CCP leaders (not counting Iran).

It was however (and in almost all cases) the EU, UK loving failed banker, Conman Carney.

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Hulverhead's avatar
Hulverhead
Oct 4

? this is all on Con Carney why is he buying steel from China Stelco can supply all the steel needed

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