Source: Facebook

The son of Milton school board trustee candidate Khadiga Metwally has received another 50 years in a U.S. prison for an ISIS-motivated attack that left a correctional officer without his right eye.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 28, was sentenced Monday for attacking two officers at U.S. Penitentiary Allenwood in Pennsylvania while already serving 40 years for plotting mass-casualty attacks in New York City on behalf of ISIS.

The new sentence will run consecutively, bringing his combined prison terms to 90 years.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, El Bahnasawy fashioned a weapon from part of a steel desk and stabbed one officer in the head and face in December 2020. When a second officer intervened, he stabbed her in the hand.

The first officer eventually lost his right eye.