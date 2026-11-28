Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Smith made the remarks in her keynote speech at the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary.

“This Party has always been and always will be a big tent, and it will always be the party of free speech and ideas,” Smith said.

“Members can say and believe whatever they wish. Membership in this party will never be determined by how someone voted in the recent referendum, nor will anyone be subjected to some sort of ideological purity test,” she added.

That message led to loud cheers and applause in the room.