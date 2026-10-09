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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 10

Anybody notice that the Lieberals have an affinity for throwing money down the toilet pretty much daily in amounts that have "Billions" attached to it?

You do understand all of this is an attempt to disarm Canadians.

Remember Canada.

Your Liberal Government is afraid of you.

Very afraid of you.

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Albertian's avatar
Albertian
Oct 9Edited

Most every, if not every dictator in history as disarmed, or attempted to disarm the people.

Even police organizations in canada are saying this gun buy back will not do anything towards the stated prosper. Since the stated reason for this does not hold true, one can only conclude this is another disarming people.

Couple that with the censorship loss of free speech, and on and on. People need to wake up, NOW.

What makes it even worse is the lieberals are spending you children's children's money, IE borrowing to do it.

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