Source: Scott Aitchison on X

Scott Aitchison, the Conservative Housing critic and Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka, has officially announced his decision to resign his seat at the end of the fall parliamentary session.

Aitchison, who ran against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the 2024 party leadership race, confirmed reports from legacy media that he was intending to step down on Wednesday.

“After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities,” Aitchison said in a post released to social media.

“From being elected to Huntsville Town Council and Muskoka District Council at the age of 21, to serving as Mayor of Huntsville and, for the past seven years, as your Member of Parliament, it has been the honour of my lifetime to serve you and represent our community.”

He noted that his work as Canada’s official opposition shadow housing minister allowed him to “contribute a fundamental shift in the national debate on housing.”

“All levels of government have recognized the burden that over regulation and excessive taxes and fees place on housing affordability,” he added. “Our Conservative team can be proud of the work we have done on this file, and I know the team will continue this work after my departure.”

He thanked his constituents, his staff, colleagues and Poilievre for the “privilege” of serving them and alongside them..

“I have been fortunate to meet Canadians from coast to coast who are counting on us to champion efforts to make life more affordable for all Canadians,” Aitchison said. “I know you will continue this mission.”

His departure and service even won praise from Liberal MPs who celebrated Aitchesons ability to disagree respectfully with his political opponents.

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