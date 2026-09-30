Juno News

Juno News

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Marilyn Tanguay's avatar
Marilyn Tanguay
Oct 1

People condemn Polievre for being a career politician. He's stuck around and fought for canadians. Thank gawd he knows his job and doesn't run away.

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Dean's avatar
Dean
Sep 30

Okay, nice political career, but that's it. Now when we need all conservative MP's to stick together and fight for Canadians, he calls it a career !?

This is the problem with career politicians, when the going gets tough they quit, only to resurface when times are good again. It was the same with Trudeau's caucus and several high ranking liberal MP's. Many were going to quit, retire for whatever for many made up reasons. But, as soon as they seen Carney had a chance, they all jumped back on the bandwagon.

I see know difference with this current "conservative MP retiring", or the 3 traitors who crossed the floor to give Carney a majority. This is why so many Canadians have a very low opinion of politicians.

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