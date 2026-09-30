Scott Aitchison, the Conservative Housing critic and Member of Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka, has officially announced his decision to resign his seat at the end of the fall parliamentary session.
Aitchison, who ran against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the 2024 party leadership race, confirmed reports from legacy media that he was intending to step down on Wednesday.
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“After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities,” Aitchison said in a post released to social media.
“From being elected to Huntsville Town Council and Muskoka District Council at the age of 21, to serving as Mayor of Huntsville and, for the past seven years, as your Member of Parliament, it has been the honour of my lifetime to serve you and represent our community.”
He noted that his work as Canada’s official opposition shadow housing minister allowed him to “contribute a fundamental shift in the national debate on housing.”
“All levels of government have recognized the burden that over regulation and excessive taxes and fees place on housing affordability,” he added. “Our Conservative team can be proud of the work we have done on this file, and I know the team will continue this work after my departure.”
He thanked his constituents, his staff, colleagues and Poilievre for the “privilege” of serving them and alongside them..
“I have been fortunate to meet Canadians from coast to coast who are counting on us to champion efforts to make life more affordable for all Canadians,” Aitchison said. “I know you will continue this mission.”
His departure and service even won praise from Liberal MPs who celebrated Aitchesons ability to disagree respectfully with his political opponents.
People condemn Polievre for being a career politician. He's stuck around and fought for canadians. Thank gawd he knows his job and doesn't run away.
Okay, nice political career, but that's it. Now when we need all conservative MP's to stick together and fight for Canadians, he calls it a career !?
This is the problem with career politicians, when the going gets tough they quit, only to resurface when times are good again. It was the same with Trudeau's caucus and several high ranking liberal MP's. Many were going to quit, retire for whatever for many made up reasons. But, as soon as they seen Carney had a chance, they all jumped back on the bandwagon.
I see know difference with this current "conservative MP retiring", or the 3 traitors who crossed the floor to give Carney a majority. This is why so many Canadians have a very low opinion of politicians.