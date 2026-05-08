X (@JustBins)

Teachers at a Regina high school abruptly pulled students out of a Globe Theatre performance after staff said the play’s sexual content went far beyond what they were led to expect from a supposedly school-approved matinee.

The play, Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer, was marketed to students as a satirical courtroom comedy about Indigenous land rights and resistance. But teachers at Campbell Collegiate decided to leave early after the production’s “maturity” crossed the line, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The play was produced by Regina’s Globe Theatre, called Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer and written by Kevin Loring. It’s described as a “courtroom comedy” and a “satirical farce meets spicy rom-com.”