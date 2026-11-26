Saskatchewan is moving to crack down on illegal blockades with new legislation, which could see daily fines of up to $25,000 for individuals and up to $200,000 for corporations, the province says.

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government tabled proposed legislation Wednesday that would allow for arrests, restitution and driver’s licence suspensions for offenders.

Railways, highways, pipelines, hospitals, mines and waterworks would be among the infrastructure protected.

“This legislation clarifies current law and provides additional tools to protect infrastructure from disruption, destruction or illegal occupation, while also maintaining freedom of expression,” Justice Minister Tim McLeod said in a government news release.