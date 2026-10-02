Juno News

Juno News

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Aubrey Hogan's avatar
Aubrey Hogan
Oct 2

Burned churches are the truth. Where is the reconcilliation?

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CharlotteKrahn's avatar
CharlotteKrahn
Oct 4

If this church fire was found to be arson, and especially timed on the holiday, we can see that the constant ginning up of fear, hatred of Christianity, and focusing on this death cult of worshipping these supposed bodies by our government and schools and media are resulting in people acting on these emotions. They are being told it's moral and good to hate Christianity. Upside down world.

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