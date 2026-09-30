Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 1

Gee...

Conman Carney talked out of both sides of his mouth again AND LIED.

Who knew???

... AND ....

You just have to know exactly who this liar, fake and dangerously evil fraud has in mind to bring in as many are already here and in many parts of what used to be Canada things have become dangerous and unrecognizable.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 1

THat's a great last line. Overall great. But this one is a bit concerning:

> Immigration levels need to be set in accordance with the country’s capacity

Wish she'd just say: "Immigrants are not needed at this time, we have the population necessary for the economy." Actually say we need a pause or a stop, maybe even give a timeline, like for ten years.

A country is for it's people, not it's economy - something like that.

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