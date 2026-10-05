Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 5

... So ...

Let me understand this ...

Microplastics have been shown to be a huge problem and have, for quite some time infected the food chain.

... And so ...

The solution is to forget about the aforementioned and dive right in to turning plastics into food.

.... NO ....

Let them go first and come back and let us know in a few years.

An expression involving putting something where the sun never shines comes to mind.

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
Oct 5

Ha ha ha ha ha ha!

Perfect solution to food shortages and plastic pollution. The new Soylent Green.

You simply cannot make this stuff up.

Almost defying comment, this is one of those lunacies that you can only laugh at.

🤣

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